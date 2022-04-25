Wall Street Pummels Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) After Recent Earnings Report

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.39. The company’s stock price has collected -7.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE :CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CIG is at 0.51.

CIG currently public float of 1.31B and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CIG was 5.89M shares.

CIG’s Market Performance

CIG stocks went down by -7.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.33% and a quarterly performance of 26.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.61% for CIG stocks with a simple moving average of 25.08% for the last 200 days.

CIG Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.22. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 26.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.42 for the present operating margin

+19.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stands at +11.15. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 7.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.