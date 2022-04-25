Wall Street Pummels Azul S.A. (AZUL) After Recent Earnings Report

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) went down by -9.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE :AZUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Azul S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $97.93, which is $4.53 above the current price. AZUL currently public float of 89.13M and currently shorts hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZUL was 2.23M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stocks went down by -0.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.60% and a quarterly performance of -3.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Azul S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for AZUL stocks with a simple moving average of -13.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to AZUL, setting the target price at $20.80 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

AZUL Trading at -0.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 10.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.68 for the present operating margin

+5.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -42.23. Equity return is now at value 27.70, with -27.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.