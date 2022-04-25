Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) went down by -11.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s stock price has collected -29.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX :UEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UEC is at 2.01.

UEC currently public float of 261.90M and currently shorts hold a 13.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UEC was 14.29M shares.

UEC’s Market Performance

UEC stocks went down by -29.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.47% and a quarterly performance of 65.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.94% for Uranium Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.03% for UEC stocks with a simple moving average of 29.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UEC

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UEC reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for UEC stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to UEC, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

UEC Trading at 1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.07%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UEC fell by -29.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.24. In addition, Uranium Energy Corp. saw 35.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UEC starting from Ballesta Moya Gloria L, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.92 back on Sep 24. After this action, Ballesta Moya Gloria L now owns 74,394 shares of Uranium Energy Corp., valued at $29,200 using the latest closing price.

OBARA PAT, the Chief Financial Officer of Uranium Energy Corp., sale 20,000 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that OBARA PAT is holding 488,158 shares at $45,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UEC

Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -6.40 for asset returns.