The Chart for Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $401.49. The company’s stock price has collected -9.30% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/22 that Upstart Stock Falls on Wedbush Downgrade. Delinquency Could Be an Issue.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :UPST) Right Now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Upstart Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $188.00, which is $99.99 above the current price. UPST currently public float of 73.02M and currently shorts hold a 18.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPST was 11.86M shares.

UPST’s Market Performance

UPST stocks went down by -9.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.86% and a quarterly performance of -19.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.20% for Upstart Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.13% for UPST stocks with a simple moving average of -59.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with FBN Securities repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to FBN Securities is $150 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 06th, 2022.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to UPST, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

UPST Trading at -33.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares sank -35.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.46. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc. saw -50.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Nicoll Alison, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $81.30 back on Apr 20. After this action, Nicoll Alison now owns 186,367 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc., valued at $609,786 using the latest closing price.

Nicoll Alison, the General Counsel and Secretary of Upstart Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $86.52 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Nicoll Alison is holding 186,367 shares at $648,927 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at +15.96. Equity return is now at value 21.10, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.