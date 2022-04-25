The Chart for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE :EDU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EDU is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

EDU currently public float of 1.46B and currently shorts hold a 0.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDU was 4.21M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU stocks went down by -7.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.08% and a quarterly performance of -34.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -93.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.90% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.08% for EDU stocks with a simple moving average of -51.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EDU reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $8.60. The rating they have provided for EDU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to EDU, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU fell by -7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw -51.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -8.30 for asset returns.