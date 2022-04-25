Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s stock price has collected -12.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ :TANH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TANH is at 0.05.

TANH currently public float of 31.16M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TANH was 3.54M shares.

TANH’s Market Performance

TANH stocks went down by -12.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.54% and a quarterly performance of -84.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -96.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.84% for Tantech Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.77% for TANH stocks with a simple moving average of -92.10% for the last 200 days.

TANH Trading at -67.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.72%, as shares sank -18.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TANH fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4818. In addition, Tantech Holdings Ltd saw -90.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TANH

Equity return is now at value -15.00, with -12.30 for asset returns.