Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) went up by 26.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.80. The company’s stock price has collected -17.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :SBFM) Right Now?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is at -2.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SBFM currently public float of 2.25M and currently shorts hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SBFM was 10.12M shares.

SBFM’s Market Performance

SBFM stocks went down by -17.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.62% and a quarterly performance of -68.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 24.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.15% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.17% for SBFM stocks with a simple moving average of -70.63% for the last 200 days.

SBFM Trading at 22.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.83%, as shares surge +46.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +18.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.12. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -71.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1068.24 for the present operating margin

+42.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -5444.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.07.