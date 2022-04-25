Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Just Got Our Attention

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) went down by -3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.77. The company’s stock price has collected -11.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/06/22 that Pinterest Will Remove Content Deemed Climate-Change Misinformation

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE :PINS) Right Now?

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 38.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Pinterest Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 21 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.15, which is $18.38 above the current price. PINS currently public float of 570.12M and currently shorts hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PINS was 13.40M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

PINS stocks went down by -11.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.66% and a quarterly performance of -33.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -73.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.82% for Pinterest Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.72% for PINS stocks with a simple moving average of -53.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PINS reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for PINS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to PINS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on March 29th of the current year.

PINS Trading at -20.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -25.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -11.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.76. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -46.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Gavini Naveen, who sale 5,491 shares at the price of $23.16 back on Apr 12. After this action, Gavini Naveen now owns 535,042 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $127,166 using the latest closing price.

Morgenfeld Todd R, the Chief Financial Officer of Pinterest Inc., sale 53,016 shares at $26.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Morgenfeld Todd R is holding 641,025 shares at $1,398,213 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+79.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at +12.27. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.25.