Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) went down by -4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.81. The company’s stock price has collected 3.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE :NAT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAT is at 0.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Nordic American Tankers Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.83, which is -$0.06 below the current price. NAT currently public float of 167.34M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAT was 5.79M shares.

NAT’s Market Performance

NAT stocks went up by 3.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 47.62% and a quarterly performance of 81.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for Nordic American Tankers Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.58% for NAT stocks with a simple moving average of 29.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NAT reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for NAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

NAT Trading at 33.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.92%, as shares surge +51.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.46. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Limited saw 65.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.99 for the present operating margin

-35.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at -61.01. Equity return is now at value -21.30, with -12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.