Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Lipocine Inc. (LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) went down by -6.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.89. The company’s stock price has collected -6.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ :LPCN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LPCN is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Lipocine Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.83, which is $2.83 above the current price. LPCN currently public float of 86.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LPCN was 866.46K shares.

LPCN’s Market Performance

LPCN stocks went down by -6.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -45.16% and a quarterly performance of 10.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.45% for Lipocine Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.90% for LPCN stocks with a simple moving average of -23.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPCN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LPCN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LPCN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2021.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LPCN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for LPCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to LPCN, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 12th of the previous year.

LPCN Trading at -30.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares sank -47.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPCN fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1973. In addition, Lipocine Inc. saw -0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LPCN starting from Patel Mahesh V., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 18. After this action, Patel Mahesh V. now owns 1,253,090 shares of Lipocine Inc., valued at $27,250 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LPCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.49 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lipocine Inc. stands at -3.93. Equity return is now at value -1.60, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.26.