Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK)

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) went up by 11.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.02. The company’s stock price has collected 23.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :HPK) Right Now?

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPK is at 0.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for HighPeak Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.25, which is -$10.44 below the current price. HPK currently public float of 7.02M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPK was 318.99K shares.

HPK’s Market Performance

HPK stocks went up by 23.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 68.79% and a quarterly performance of 113.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 374.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.35% for HighPeak Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.27% for HPK stocks with a simple moving average of 147.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HPK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HPK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $26.40 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HPK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2021.

HPK Trading at 66.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares surge +75.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +99.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPK rose by +23.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +244.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.89. In addition, HighPeak Energy Inc. saw 157.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPK starting from Gustin Michael H., who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $22.66 back on Mar 11. After this action, Gustin Michael H. now owns 18,914 shares of HighPeak Energy Inc., valued at $181,264 using the latest closing price.

Hollis Michael L., the President of HighPeak Energy Inc., purchase 2,200 shares at $13.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Hollis Michael L. is holding 187,257 shares at $28,974 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.27 for the present operating margin

+53.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPeak Energy Inc. stands at +25.24. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 8.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.