Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went down by -5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.14. The company’s stock price has collected -17.82% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 84.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.51, which is $0.95 above the current price. DNN currently public float of 805.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 11.18M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went down by -17.82% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.38% and a quarterly performance of 21.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.57% for Denison Mines Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.19% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of -0.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNN

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DNN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

DNN Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -16.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN fell by -17.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6520. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.74 for the present operating margin

-71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at +94.89. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.