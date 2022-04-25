Is Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) a Keeper?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) went up by 16.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.52. The company’s stock price has collected -13.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ :QNRX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of QNRX was 252.53K shares.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

QNRX’s Market Performance

QNRX stocks went down by -13.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.69% and a quarterly performance of -20.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.10% for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.97% for QNRX stocks with a simple moving average of -85.98% for the last 200 days.

QNRX Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.00%, as shares sank -20.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2475. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -42.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.