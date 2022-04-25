Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Ford Motor Company (F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.87. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/23/22 that EVs can store power for our homes and the grid: Why ‘vehicle-to-everything’ technology is a must-follow investing theme

Is It Worth Investing in Ford Motor Company (NYSE :F) Right Now?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for F is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Ford Motor Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.62, which is $5.1 above the current price. F currently public float of 3.94B and currently shorts hold a 2.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of F was 83.65M shares.

F’s Market Performance

F stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.29% and a quarterly performance of -26.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 23.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for Ford Motor Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.92% for F stocks with a simple moving average of -10.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of F

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see F reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for F stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to F, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.

F Trading at -9.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought F to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares sank -10.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, F fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.00. In addition, Ford Motor Company saw -27.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at F starting from FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR, who purchase 267,697 shares at the price of $16.81 back on Mar 24. After this action, FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR now owns 4,221,936 shares of Ford Motor Company, valued at $4,499,987 using the latest closing price.

FARLEY JR JAMES D, the President and CEO of Ford Motor Company, sale 185,343 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that FARLEY JR JAMES D is holding 1,269,656 shares at $3,308,929 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for F

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.69 for the present operating margin

+18.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ford Motor Company stands at +13.16. Equity return is now at value 46.70, with 7.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.