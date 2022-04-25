ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) went up by 43.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ :ERYP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ERYP is at 2.19.

The average price from analysts is $3.25. ERYP currently public float of 10.55M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ERYP was 112.95K shares.

ERYP’s Market Performance

ERYP stocks went up by 2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.46% and a quarterly performance of -43.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.02% for ERYTECH Pharma S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.78% for ERYP stocks with a simple moving average of -49.27% for the last 200 days.

ERYP Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERYP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.93%, as shares sank -5.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERYP rose by +46.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4570. In addition, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. saw -48.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.