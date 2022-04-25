Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy MedAvail Holdings Inc (MDVL)?

MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) went down by -10.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.59. The company’s stock price has collected 11.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc (NASDAQ :MDVL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDVL is at 0.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for MedAvail Holdings Inc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.29 above the current price. MDVL currently public float of 10.69M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDVL was 8.76M shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

MDVL stocks went up by 11.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 150.93% and a quarterly performance of 94.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 44.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.09% for MedAvail Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 69.64% for MDVL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 111.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 44.81%, as shares surge +129.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +96.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc saw 93.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd, who purchase 14,117,646 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Apr 04. After this action, ABG WTT-MedAvail Ltd now owns 15,029,480 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc, valued at $14,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-196.62 for the present operating margin

-4.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc stands at -198.00. Equity return is now at value -96.70, with -74.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.