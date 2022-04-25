Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID)?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected -15.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.53, which is $2.27 above the current price. SID currently public float of 700.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 5.81M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went down by -15.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.80% and a quarterly performance of -3.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.33% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.02% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -17.66% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at -13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares sank -17.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID fell by -15.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.35. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 64.00, with 16.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.