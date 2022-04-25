Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) went down by -2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/22 that AstraZeneca Stock Rises Because It Sees More Sales in 2022

Is It Worth Investing in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ :AZN) Right Now?

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 484.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZN is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for AstraZeneca PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AZN currently public float of 2.60B and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZN was 8.06M shares.

AZN’s Market Performance

AZN stocks went down by -4.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.39% and a quarterly performance of 11.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.73% for AstraZeneca PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.01% for AZN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.42% for the last 200 days.

AZN Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.90. In addition, AstraZeneca PLC saw 13.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Equity return is now at value 0.40, with 0.10 for asset returns.