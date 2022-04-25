Can Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) Remain Competitive?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) went down by -13.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/21 that Clover Health, Palantir, Coupang: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE :UHS) Right Now?

Universal Health Services Inc. (NYSE:UHS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UHS is at 1.02.

UHS currently public float of 55.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UHS was 658.63K shares.

UHS’s Market Performance

UHS stocks went down by -12.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.57% and a quarterly performance of 3.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.78% for Universal Health Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.78% for UHS stocks with a simple moving average of -4.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UHS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for UHS by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UHS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $139 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to UHS, setting the target price at $162 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

UHS Trading at -8.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UHS fell by -12.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.67. In addition, Universal Health Services Inc. saw 2.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UHS starting from Gibbs Lawrence S., who sale 1,307 shares at the price of $153.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Gibbs Lawrence S. now owns 1,869 shares of Universal Health Services Inc., valued at $199,971 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs Lawrence S., the Director of Universal Health Services Inc., sale 985 shares at $143.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Gibbs Lawrence S. is holding 3,176 shares at $141,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.90 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Health Services Inc. stands at +7.83. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.