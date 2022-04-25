Can Cango Inc. (CANG) Remain Competitive?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) went up by 17.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.22. The company’s stock price has collected -11.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc. (NYSE :CANG) Right Now?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CANG is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cango Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.08, which is $1.97 above the current price. CANG currently public float of 39.39M and currently shorts hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANG was 126.56K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stocks went down by -11.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.92% and a quarterly performance of -26.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Cango Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.29% for CANG stocks with a simple moving average of -23.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANG reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for CANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

CANG Trading at -1.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.24%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG rose by +13.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.53. In addition, Cango Inc. saw -24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.54 for the present operating margin

+24.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc. stands at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.