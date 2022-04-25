Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) went down by -9.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.52. The company’s stock price has collected -26.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ASRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is at 1.58. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Assertio Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $2.84 above the current price. ASRT currently public float of 43.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASRT was 875.80K shares.

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT stocks went down by -26.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.94% and a quarterly performance of 4.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.49% for Assertio Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.90% for ASRT stocks with a simple moving average of 23.30% for the last 200 days.

ASRT Trading at -18.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.16%, as shares sank -27.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -26.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw -0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 26,391 shares at the price of $3.50 back on Apr 11. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 158,402 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $92,368 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President and CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 34,518 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 184,793 shares at $120,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.47 for the present operating margin

+60.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at -1.15. Equity return is now at value -1.30, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.