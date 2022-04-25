A Lesson to Learn: Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.47. The company’s stock price has collected -17.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/18/22 that Rivian CEO Warns of Looming Electric-Vehicle Battery Shortage

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ :RIVN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Rivian Automotive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $73.71, which is $46.1 above the current price. RIVN currently public float of 481.53M and currently shorts hold a 10.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIVN was 18.78M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

RIVN stocks went down by -17.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.73% and a quarterly performance of -47.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for Rivian Automotive Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.63% for RIVN stocks with a simple moving average of -55.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $35 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIVN reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for RIVN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to RIVN, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on March 02nd of the current year.

RIVN Trading at -31.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -30.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN fell by -17.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.13. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw -67.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from Thomas-Graham Pamela, who purchase 12,821 shares at the price of $78.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, Thomas-Graham Pamela now owns 20,612 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $1,000,038 using the latest closing price.

MARCARIO ROSE M, the Director of Rivian Automotive Inc., purchase 12,000 shares at $78.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MARCARIO ROSE M is holding 44,616 shares at $936,000 based on the most recent closing price.