A Lesson to Learn: Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) went down by -1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s stock price has collected -11.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corporation (NYSE :CCJ) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CCJ is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Cameco Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.15, which is -$1.24 below the current price. CCJ currently public float of 397.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CCJ was 8.60M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

CCJ stocks went down by -11.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.48% and a quarterly performance of 37.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Cameco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.08% for CCJ stocks with a simple moving average of 21.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCJ

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CCJ, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

CCJ Trading at 4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.97%, as shares sank -4.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ fell by -11.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.47. In addition, Cameco Corporation saw 27.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.42 for the present operating margin

-1.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corporation stands at -6.95. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.