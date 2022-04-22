Why Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) went up by 38.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.26.

Is It Worth Investing in Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :BKEP) Right Now?

Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKEP is at 2.13.

BKEP currently public float of 3.68M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKEP was 79.31K shares.

BKEP’s Market Performance

BKEP stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.79% and a quarterly performance of -9.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.91% for BKEP stocks with a simple moving average of 36.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKEP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BKEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $1 based on the research report published on January 07th of the previous year 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKEP, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 19th of the previous year.

BKEP Trading at 35.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +36.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKEP rose by +38.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKEP starting from Woodward D Andrew, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, Woodward D Andrew now owns 362,034 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., valued at $15,800 using the latest closing price.

Woodward D Andrew, the CEO of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P., purchase 1,188 shares at $3.34 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Woodward D Andrew is holding 357,034 shares at $3,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.33 for the present operating margin

+44.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. stands at +28.60. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 60.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.