We Analyzed the Future Direction of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), Here is What We Found

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.75. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ :PWP) Right Now?

PWP currently public float of 39.38M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWP was 582.08K shares.

PWP’s Market Performance

PWP stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.47% and a quarterly performance of -21.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for Perella Weinberg Partners. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.58% for PWP stocks with a simple moving average of -29.57% for the last 200 days.

PWP Trading at -11.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWP rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, Perella Weinberg Partners saw -33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWP

Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -1.70 for asset returns.