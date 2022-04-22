We Analyzed the Future Direction of Biodesix Inc. (BDSX), Here is What We Found

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) went up by 10.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s stock price has collected 3.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSX) Right Now?

BDSX currently public float of 10.19M and currently shorts hold a 10.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSX was 519.71K shares.

BDSX’s Market Performance

BDSX stocks went up by 3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.10% and a quarterly performance of -59.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.77% for Biodesix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for BDSX stocks with a simple moving average of -71.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDSX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BDSX Trading at -24.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.13%, as shares sank -13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX rose by +3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7185. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -67.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from PATIENCE JOHN, who purchase 279,329 shares at the price of $1.79 back on Apr 07. After this action, PATIENCE JOHN now owns 337,926 shares of Biodesix Inc., valued at $499,999 using the latest closing price.

Strobeck Matthew, the Director of Biodesix Inc., purchase 558,659 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that Strobeck Matthew is holding 769,859 shares at $1,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Equity return is now at value -176.20, with -45.00 for asset returns.