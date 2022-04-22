Wall Street Pummels Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) After Recent Earnings Report

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s stock price has collected 3.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PARR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PARR is at 2.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.93, which is $2.37 above the current price. PARR currently public float of 58.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PARR was 568.76K shares.

PARR’s Market Performance

PARR stocks went up by 3.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.52% and a quarterly performance of -3.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.70% for Par Pacific Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.85% for PARR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PARR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on February 22nd of the previous year.

PARR Trading at 13.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.78. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw -7.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from CHAI TRUST CO LLC, who sale 66,056 shares at the price of $15.59 back on Apr 19. After this action, CHAI TRUST CO LLC now owns 7,962,664 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $1,029,681 using the latest closing price.

CHAI TRUST CO LLC, the 10% Owner of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., sale 88,873 shares at $15.46 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that CHAI TRUST CO LLC is holding 8,028,720 shares at $1,374,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.42 for the present operating margin

+1.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at -1.73. Equity return is now at value -33.70, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.