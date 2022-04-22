Wall Street Pummels Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) After Recent Earnings Report

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) went down by -2.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.58. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ :LBTYA) Right Now?

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBTYA is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Liberty Global plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LBTYA currently public float of 482.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBTYA was 1.22M shares.

LBTYA’s Market Performance

LBTYA stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of -10.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Liberty Global plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.32% for LBTYA stocks with a simple moving average of -11.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBTYA reach a price target of $36.40, previously predicting the price at $28.30. The rating they have provided for LBTYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to LBTYA, setting the target price at $34.40 in the report published on September 08th of the previous year.

LBTYA Trading at -5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYA fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.45. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -12.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYA starting from Salvato Andrea, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $26.52 back on Mar 30. After this action, Salvato Andrea now owns 103,168 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $1,060,828 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global plc, sale 19,752 shares at $26.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 44,265 shares at $523,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYA

Equity return is now at value 58.00, with 26.90 for asset returns.