Wall Street Pummels KT Corporation (KT) After Recent Earnings Report

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.35. The company’s stock price has collected -1.77% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KT Corporation (NYSE :KT) Right Now?

KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.15 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KT is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for KT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KT currently public float of 465.93M and currently shorts hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KT was 997.57K shares.

KT’s Market Performance

KT stocks went down by -1.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.80% and a quarterly performance of 10.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.37% for KT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.93% for KT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18.74 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

KT Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KT fell by -1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, KT Corporation saw 15.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KT

Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.90 for asset returns.