Wall Street Pummels Gentex Corporation (GNTX) After Recent Earnings Report

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.90. The company’s stock price has collected 3.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ :GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Gentex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.83, which is $5.59 above the current price. GNTX currently public float of 235.89M and currently shorts hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.24M shares.

GNTX’s Market Performance

GNTX stocks went up by 3.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.69% and a quarterly performance of -11.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Gentex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for GNTX stocks with a simple moving average of -12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNTX reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for GNTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

GNTX Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.42. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw -17.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Chiodo Matthew, who sale 5,700 shares at the price of $29.24 back on Mar 31. After this action, Chiodo Matthew now owns 21,577 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $166,667 using the latest closing price.

Boehm Neil, the Chief Technology Officer of Gentex Corporation, sale 4,500 shares at $29.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Boehm Neil is holding 26,022 shares at $131,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.69 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +20.52. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.