Wall Street Praises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) After Recent Earnings Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.01. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that TD Expands in U.S. With $13.4 Billion Acquisition of First Horizon

Is It Worth Investing in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE :TD) Right Now?

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TD is at 0.95.

TD currently public float of 1.82B and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TD was 2.25M shares.

TD’s Market Performance

TD stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.11% and a quarterly performance of -7.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.83% for TD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.28% for the last 200 days.

TD Trading at -5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -6.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TD rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.99. In addition, The Toronto-Dominion Bank saw -1.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TD

Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.