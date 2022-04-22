The Chart for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went up by 1.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.97. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE :PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.21.

The average price from analysts is $166.14, which is $36.0 above the current price. PPG currently public float of 235.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.74M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.06% and a quarterly performance of -16.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for PPG Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.45% for PPG stocks with a simple moving average of -13.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2022.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPG reach a price target of $176. The rating they have provided for PPG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 04th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPG, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PPG Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +3.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.47. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, who sale 22,851 shares at the price of $178.78 back on May 24. After this action, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M now owns 16,740 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $4,085,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Equity return is now at value 23.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.