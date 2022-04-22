The Chart for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) went down by -10.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.34. The company’s stock price has collected -14.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX :PLG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLG is at 1.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.08. PLG currently public float of 59.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLG was 1.07M shares.

PLG’s Market Performance

PLG stocks went down by -14.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.07% and a quarterly performance of 5.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Platinum Group Metals Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.38% for PLG stocks with a simple moving average of -18.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLG

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLG reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for PLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 07th, 2013.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLG, setting the target price at $1.75 in the report published on January 23rd of the previous year.

PLG Trading at -10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -17.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLG fell by -14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. saw 18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PLG

Equity return is now at value -342.00, with -26.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.