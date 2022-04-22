Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.16. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :ALCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AltC Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ALCC currently public float of 48.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALCC was 110.23K shares.

ALCC’s Market Performance

ALCC stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.12% and a quarterly performance of -1.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.41% for AltC Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.08% for ALCC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.71% for the last 200 days.

ALCC Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC rose by +0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.76. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp. saw -1.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.37.