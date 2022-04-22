PACCAR Inc (PCAR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) went up by 0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.56. The company’s stock price has collected 5.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/21/21 that Paccar, Under Armour, Ford, United: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ :PCAR) Right Now?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCAR is at 0.91.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $97.44, which is $9.19 above the current price. PCAR currently public float of 341.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCAR was 1.90M shares.

PCAR’s Market Performance

PCAR stocks went up by 5.84% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of -4.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.24% for PACCAR Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.73% for PCAR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCAR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PCAR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCAR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCAR reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for PCAR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCAR, setting the target price at $106 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

PCAR Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCAR rose by +5.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.77. In addition, PACCAR Inc saw -0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCAR starting from SCHIPPERS HARRIE, who sale 14,327 shares at the price of $95.62 back on Feb 02. After this action, SCHIPPERS HARRIE now owns 51,276 shares of PACCAR Inc, valued at $1,369,941 using the latest closing price.

LeVier Jack K., the Vice President of PACCAR Inc, sale 8,620 shares at $94.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that LeVier Jack K. is holding 22,141 shares at $810,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+13.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for PACCAR Inc stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.