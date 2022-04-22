Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) went up by 5.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.13. The company’s stock price has collected 7.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/01/21 that Discount Airlines Tap Stock Market as Investors Bet on Travel Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SNCY) Right Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.57, which is $7.46 above the current price. SNCY currently public float of 57.60M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNCY was 422.79K shares.

SNCY’s Market Performance

SNCY stocks went up by 7.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.24% and a quarterly performance of 13.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.72% for SNCY stocks with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCY reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for SNCY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to SNCY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

SNCY Trading at 12.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.09. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Davis Brian Edward, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Apr 20. After this action, Davis Brian Edward now owns 1,337 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $27,889 using the latest closing price.

Levenhagen Eric, the Chief Admin. Off., GC & Sec. of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., sale 59,349 shares at $27.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Levenhagen Eric is holding 1,337 shares at $1,640,074 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+10.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +12.43. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.