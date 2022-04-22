Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.56. The company’s stock price has collected 4.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ :SHOO) Right Now?

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.37 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHOO is at 1.21. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Steven Madden Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.56, which is $10.57 above the current price. SHOO currently public float of 74.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHOO was 622.16K shares.

SHOO’s Market Performance

SHOO stocks went up by 4.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.62% and a quarterly performance of 8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.46% for Steven Madden Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.71% for SHOO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 06th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SHOO, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

SHOO Trading at 6.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.73. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd. saw -7.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Rosenfeld Edward R., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $40.37 back on Mar 16. After this action, Rosenfeld Edward R. now owns 790,210 shares of Steven Madden Ltd., valued at $1,614,696 using the latest closing price.

VARELA AMELIA, the President of Steven Madden Ltd., sale 75,000 shares at $50.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that VARELA AMELIA is holding 185,181 shares at $3,765,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.49 for the present operating margin

+40.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd. stands at +10.22. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 15.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.