Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) went up by 10.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.97. The company’s stock price has collected 31.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NM) Right Now?

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NM is at 1.89. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $0.8 above the current price. NM currently public float of 21.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NM was 293.77K shares.

NM’s Market Performance

NM stocks went up by 31.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.30% and a quarterly performance of 18.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.10% for NM stocks with a simple moving average of -4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NM

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to NM, setting the target price at $0.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NM Trading at 17.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.59%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NM rose by +31.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. saw 13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.66 for the present operating margin

+44.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stands at +19.04. Equity return is now at value -208.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.