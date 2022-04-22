Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) went up by 0.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.37. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/11/21 that Uber, Zillow, MGM: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE :CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 59.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Camden Property Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $184.71, which is $15.27 above the current price. CPT currently public float of 101.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPT was 1.35M shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.89% and a quarterly performance of 7.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.80% for CPT stocks with a simple moving average of 6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $192 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $178, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CPT, setting the target price at $172 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

CPT Trading at 2.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.01. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Brunner Heather J., who sale 883 shares at the price of $164.75 back on Feb 25. After this action, Brunner Heather J. now owns 9,224 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $145,474 using the latest closing price.

WESTBROOK KELVIN R, the Director of Camden Property Trust, sale 2,617 shares at $176.87 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that WESTBROOK KELVIN R is holding 25,225 shares at $462,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.59 for the present operating margin

+24.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +26.29. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.