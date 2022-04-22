Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) went down by -8.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.09. The company’s stock price has collected -13.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/24/21 that Bitcoin, Nike, Meredith, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ :AEHR) Right Now?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aehr Test Systems declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $22.9 above the current price. AEHR currently public float of 24.41M and currently shorts hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEHR was 745.21K shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

AEHR stocks went down by -13.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.82% and a quarterly performance of -30.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 269.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.37% for Aehr Test Systems. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.44% for AEHR stocks with a simple moving average of -38.08% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -27.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.98%, as shares sank -24.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -13.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +233.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.68. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw -66.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from Erickson Gayn, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $9.42 back on Apr 06. After this action, Erickson Gayn now owns 483,764 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $47,100 using the latest closing price.

ROSATI MARIO M, the Director of Aehr Test Systems, sale 2,500 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROSATI MARIO M is holding 36,798 shares at $30,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -4.70 for asset returns.