Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.52. The company’s stock price has collected 6.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ :LSTR) Right Now?

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LSTR is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Landstar System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $160.36, which is $6.89 above the current price. LSTR currently public float of 36.78M and currently shorts hold a 4.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LSTR was 365.06K shares.

LSTR’s Market Performance

LSTR stocks went up by 6.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.76% and a quarterly performance of -7.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Landstar System Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.01% for LSTR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSTR

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSTR reach a price target of $169. The rating they have provided for LSTR stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on January 06th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LSTR, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

LSTR Trading at 1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSTR rose by +6.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.52. In addition, Landstar System Inc. saw -12.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSTR starting from Akbari Dr. Homaira, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $153.80 back on Mar 15. After this action, Akbari Dr. Homaira now owns 2,500 shares of Landstar System Inc., valued at $76,900 using the latest closing price.

Akbari Dr. Homaira, the Director of Landstar System Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $151.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Akbari Dr. Homaira is holding 2,000 shares at $302,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.69 for the present operating margin

+13.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landstar System Inc. stands at +5.84. Equity return is now at value 45.50, with 21.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.