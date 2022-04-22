Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)?

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) went down by -11.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.00. The company’s stock price has collected -41.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :PYXS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Pyxis Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $16.35 above the current price. PYXS currently public float of 24.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PYXS was 78.15K shares.

PYXS’s Market Performance

PYXS stocks went down by -41.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -46.14% and a quarterly performance of -72.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.60% for Pyxis Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -33.19% for PYXS stocks with a simple moving average of -69.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PYXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PYXS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PYXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PYXS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PYXS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PYXS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to PYXS, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

PYXS Trading at -48.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.46%, as shares sank -42.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYXS fell by -41.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.87. In addition, Pyxis Oncology Inc. saw -75.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYXS starting from Cline Darren S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.39 back on Dec 08. After this action, Cline Darren S now owns 10,000 shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc., valued at $93,885 using the latest closing price.

Civik Thomas, the Director of Pyxis Oncology Inc., purchase 15,700 shares at $12.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Civik Thomas is holding 15,700 shares at $200,018 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYXS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.90.