Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) went up by 0.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s stock price has collected 1.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/26/22 that Kimberly-Clark’s Costs Are a Problem. The Stock Is Tumbling.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE :KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KMB is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Kimberly-Clark Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $126.50, which is $0.7 above the current price. KMB currently public float of 336.38M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KMB was 1.99M shares.

KMB’s Market Performance

KMB stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.67% and a quarterly performance of -9.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.55% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.76% for KMB stocks with a simple moving average of -4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $126 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to KMB, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

KMB Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.03. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from MACLIN TODD, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $136.01 back on Jan 27. After this action, MACLIN TODD now owns 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $272,020 using the latest closing price.

Mahlan Deirdre, the Director of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, purchase 25 shares at $129.67 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Mahlan Deirdre is holding 25 shares at $3,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.68 for the present operating margin

+31.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.33. Equity return is now at value 357.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.