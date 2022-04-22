Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) went down by -0.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.22. The company’s stock price has collected 0.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/11/22 that WATCH: Times Square manhole explosion sparks panic, sends people running through the streets
Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE :ED) Right Now?
Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.21.
ED currently public float of 353.24M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ED was 2.02M shares.
ED’s Market Performance
ED stocks went up by 0.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.97% and a quarterly performance of 19.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Consolidated Edison Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.53% for ED stocks with a simple moving average of 21.14% for the last 200 days.
Analysts’ Opinion of ED
Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $82 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2022.
Guggenheim gave a rating of “Sell” to ED, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on January 20th of the current year.
ED Trading at 8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +9.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.62% upper at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.18. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw 15.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Insider Trading
Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 80 shares at the price of $94.38 back on Apr 01. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 17,691 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $7,550 using the latest closing price.
Sanchez Robert, the President & CEO, O&R of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 59 shares at $94.68 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that Sanchez Robert is holding 8,960 shares at $5,633 based on the most recent closing price.
Stock Fundamentals for ED
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +20.48 for the present operating margin
- +41.21 for the gross margin
The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +9.84. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.