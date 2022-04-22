Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) a Keeper?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went down by -0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/27/22 that Apple, Intel, Tesla, Levi Strauss: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 36.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

SHW currently public float of 238.80M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.63M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went down by -2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.58% and a quarterly performance of -15.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.51% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.30% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of -14.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $296 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $335, previously predicting the price at $380. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

SHW Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.13. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -28.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from MORIKIS JOHN G, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $259.55 back on Feb 25. After this action, MORIKIS JOHN G now owns 320,774 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $519,100 using the latest closing price.

Mistysyn Allen J, the SVP – Finance & CFO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 1,000 shares at $253.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Mistysyn Allen J is holding 43,908 shares at $253,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.36 for the present operating margin

+42.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Sherwin-Williams Company stands at +9.35. Equity return is now at value 67.50, with 9.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.