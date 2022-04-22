Is RELX PLC (RELX) a Keeper?

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) went down by -1.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.71. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX PLC (NYSE :RELX) Right Now?

RELX PLC (NYSE:RELX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RELX is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for RELX PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.24, which is $1.84 above the current price. RELX currently public float of 1.92B and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RELX was 1.25M shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.75% and a quarterly performance of 0.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.12% for RELX PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.18% for RELX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at 1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.35. In addition, RELX PLC saw -5.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Equity return is now at value 59.90, with 10.50 for asset returns.