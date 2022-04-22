Is CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) a Keeper?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.37. The company’s stock price has collected 5.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ :CVBF) Right Now?

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CVBF is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CVB Financial Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.17, which is $1.7 above the current price. CVBF currently public float of 133.92M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CVBF was 1.01M shares.

CVBF’s Market Performance

CVBF stocks went up by 5.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.77% and a quarterly performance of 8.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for CVB Financial Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.17% for CVBF stocks with a simple moving average of 13.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVBF stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for CVBF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CVBF in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $23 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVBF reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for CVBF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CVBF, setting the target price at $20.50 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

CVBF Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVBF rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.22. In addition, CVB Financial Corp. saw 12.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVBF starting from LaPoint Francene, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $23.39 back on Feb 08. After this action, LaPoint Francene now owns 17,100 shares of CVB Financial Corp., valued at $116,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CVB Financial Corp. stands at +45.22. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.