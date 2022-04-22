Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ :SFNC) Right Now?

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SFNC is at 0.79.

The average price from analysts is $31.10, which is $6.41 above the current price. SFNC currently public float of 113.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SFNC was 759.81K shares.

SFNC’s Market Performance

SFNC stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of -13.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.07% for Simmons First National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for SFNC stocks with a simple moving average of -11.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFNC

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFNC reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SFNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

SFNC Trading at -7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -4.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFNC rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.99. In addition, Simmons First National Corporation saw -13.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFNC starting from Kanneman Paul D, who sale 5,785 shares at the price of $30.06 back on Nov 24. After this action, Kanneman Paul D now owns 13,605 shares of Simmons First National Corporation, valued at $173,897 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Simmons First National Corporation stands at +31.62. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.