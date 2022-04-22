Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (HAAC)

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s stock price has collected -0.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ :HAAC) Right Now?

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.68 x from its present earnings ratio.

HAAC currently public float of 52.50M and currently shorts hold a 0.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAAC was 199.50K shares.

HAAC’s Market Performance

HAAC stocks went down by -0.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.15% and a quarterly performance of 0.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.24% for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.04% for HAAC stocks with a simple moving average of 0.59% for the last 200 days.

HAAC Trading at 0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.23%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAAC fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.85. In addition, Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. saw 0.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAAC

Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 8.80 for asset returns.