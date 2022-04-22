Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 15.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.91. The company’s stock price has collected 6.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX :BDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDR is at 0.33.

BDR currently public float of 7.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDR was 581.30K shares.

BDR’s Market Performance

BDR stocks went up by 6.80% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly performance of 23.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.77% for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.71% for BDR stocks with a simple moving average of -28.37% for the last 200 days.

BDR Trading at 10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.98%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDR rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6040. In addition, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. saw 6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDR starting from WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $1.09 back on Nov 02. After this action, WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ now owns 228,507 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., valued at $21,801 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/, the Director of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $1.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that WILLIAMS JAMES H /NJ/ is holding 248,507 shares at $11,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.79 for the present operating margin

+37.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stands at +0.53. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.